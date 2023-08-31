Thomas Lotel German, age 82 of rural Hollandale died unexpectedly on Sunday evening, August 27, 2023 at the UW-Hospital after a cardiac event. Tom was born on August 23, 1941 in Aurora, Illinois to Kempton Lotel and Winnifred Lillian (Bray) German. His father was in the Army Medical Core during World War II, and the family spent some time in the state of Washington while he was in service. They eventually settled in Eau Claire, Wisconsin where he grew up and attended grade school and graduated from high school in 1959. He graduated from the UW-Madison in 1963. He also earned his masters degree at Michigan State and his doctorate degree at UW-Madison. He eventually became a virology professor at the University of Hawaii and then around 1990 joined the UW-Madison faculty. Tom loved dogs, including his dog Ruby. He loved the Badgers and Packers. He was also a great fan of the Grateful Dead, and many forms of music. He enjoyed talking with young people, and mentoring them, especially into fields of science. He kept in touch with his graduate students to this day, many of them finding great success.
Tom is survived by his wife, Mary Diezel of rural Hollandale; a sister, Ann (Dean) German-Schultz of Eau Claire; a niece, grand niece and nephew, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.
Memorial services will be held at a future date. Saether Funeral Service of Blanchardville is assisting the family. Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at saetherfuneralservice.com
