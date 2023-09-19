Thomas John Wittmayer

MADISON - Thomas John Wittmayer, age 84, was born to Julius and Hulda (Neuharth) Wittmayer on Feb. 10, 1939, in Eureka, S.D. He grew up on the family farm, attending Country School Odessa 1 and 4. Tom graduated in 1956 from Eureka High School and continued his education at South Dakota State University, graduating in 1960. After graduation he did graduate work at the University of South Dakota and the University of Minnesota.

Tom then served in the U.S. Army, doing basic training at Camp Collins in Colorado Springs, Colo. His remaining time was spent at Fort Detrick in Frederick, Md., at the Biological Center for Chemical and Warfare Research.