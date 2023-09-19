MADISON - Thomas John Wittmayer, age 84, was born to Julius and Hulda (Neuharth) Wittmayer on Feb. 10, 1939, in Eureka, S.D. He grew up on the family farm, attending Country School Odessa 1 and 4. Tom graduated in 1956 from Eureka High School and continued his education at South Dakota State University, graduating in 1960. After graduation he did graduate work at the University of South Dakota and the University of Minnesota.
Tom then served in the U.S. Army, doing basic training at Camp Collins in Colorado Springs, Colo. His remaining time was spent at Fort Detrick in Frederick, Md., at the Biological Center for Chemical and Warfare Research.
After serving his country, he was employed at Swift & Company for six years. Next, he was in partnership with Ed Brost, as a Commodities Broker for the next 22 years. Lastly, he was employed by Jon Lancaster at Lexus of Madison in sales management, for the next 18 years until retirement.
Tom married Sandra (Kuehn) Wittmayer on June 5, 1993, in Verona, Wis. He loved his Wisconsin Badgers and the NY Yankees! He hardly ever missed a Wisconsin football or basket game in his 50 years of being a season ticket holder! Attending many games at Yankee Stadium, including when the Badgers played Miami in football, was a big highlight in Tom's "sports life!"
Tom is survived by his wife, Sandy; her three children, Kimberly, Michael, and Dana Kuehn; his daughters, Kristen (John) Fitzpatrick and Paula Wittmayer (Eric Eberhardt); sister, Mary Jane Lunetta, and her children, KC, Jason and Maggie; grandchildren, McKenzie Moore, Kollyn Beyer, Molly Fitzpatrick, Kathleen Fitzpatrick, Taya Bumphurs, Allison Eberhardt, Thomas Eberhardt and Addie Morton; and two great -grandsons, Khari and Jahkeem Davis. Tom was preceded in death by parents, Julius and Hulda Wittmayer; and brother-in-law, Francis Lunetta.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, with a time of sharing to follow. A Masonic service will take place prior to the 11 a.m. service. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Burial will take place at Eureka Cemetery, Eureka, S.D.
The family would like to thank the "Angels" of Agrace HospiceCare for their wonderful and caring time spent with Tom and Sandy throughout this trying time.
Memorials may be sent to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707 (www.shrinerschildrens.org). Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
YOU WILL BE MISSED, WITT! REST IN PEACE!
Gunderson Fitchburg
Funeral and Cremation Care
2950 Chapel Valley Road
(608) 442-5002
