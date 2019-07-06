Thomas James Russ, age 89, of Lodi, peacefully passed away with his family by his side on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at VA Hospital.

He was born on Feb. 27, 1930, in Portage, Wis., the son of Peter and Florence (Nugent) Russ. Tom was a veteran of the Korean War, having proudly served his country with the U.S. Army. He was a member of the St. Patricks' Catholic Church, Moose Lodge and Truax-Longmire VFW Post 8483. Tom had a variety of interests and was an avid outdoorsman especially enjoying hunting and fishing.

Tom is survived by his children, Janine (Tim) Lanzendorf, Lynn Russ and James (Marianne) Russ; his five grandchildren, Brandon, Devon, and Danielle Russ, and Jake and Josh Lanzendorf; his brother-in-law, Donald Leece; his sister-in-law, Leah Russ; and other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; his parents; his sister, Grace and brothers, Raymond and John.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICKS CHURCH, 521 Fair St., Lodi, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, with the Rev. Father Scott Jablonski presiding. Burial will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom, Wis. Visitation will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICK'S CHURCH from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church or the American Family Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.