CROSS PLAINS-Thomas J. Stout left this earth on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. He was born on July 5, 1944 to Glen “Jack” and Julia (Clement) Stout.

Tom attended Mazomanie High School and graduated in 1962. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served with the 128th Assault Helicopter Unit (Gunslingers) as a helicopter Crew Chief. While in Vietnam, he received many Air Medals, the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, and the Bronze Star. On his return, he married Lorella “Lolly” Padrutt. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.



Tom was a member of Carpenter’s Local 314 and spent most of his working years with Kenneth F. Sullivan Company and J.H. Findorff & Son Inc. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Tom belonged to the American Legion Post 245 and was a member of the honor guard. He was a charter member of the Lions Club, and upon his death, donated his eyes to the Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin.



Tom loved the outdoors and was a talented craftsman. He loved to fish and hunt. Tom enjoyed playing golf, euchre, and watching the Badgers, Packers, and Brewers. He was especially proud of his garden and spent hours tending it. His salsa and applesauce were famous and a favorite of his family and friends. Tom was a talented woodworker and made beautiful furniture. He was a wonderful and proud grandfather and shared his talents and interests with his grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife, Lorella “Lolly” (Padrutt); his children, Michele (Jim) Dresen, Tiffany (Ken) Gleed, and Thomas (Lisa) Stout; grandchildren, Alex, Erik (fiancé Erika), Samantha, Porter, Kenny, Isabella and Nina; siblings and in-laws, Eleanor Pape, Johni Stout, Carolyn and Fritz Fangmeier, Susie and Gary Howards, Vivian and Greg Zelinka, Joe and Cindy Stout, Mark Cowling, Angie and George Loomis, Judy and Diego Camacho, Mike and Lori Padrutt, and Eric and Renee Padrutt; and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jack and infant brother, George; his father and mother-in-law, Howard & Berdina Padrutt; sisters-in-law, Cheryl Cowling and Rosie Padrutt; and brother-in-law Steve Padrutt.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes Street, Cross Plains, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.



