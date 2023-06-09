Thomas J. "Shaq" Scheidegger

Ridgeway – Thomas J. “Shag” Scheidegger, age 63, of Ridgeway, left here on Thursday, June 8, 2023 with his loving wife and daughter by his side at home after a 7-year battle with multiple myeloma.
Shag was born on July 11, 1959 at St. Joseph’s Hospital to Ralph and Monica (Ryan) Scheidegger and grew up on the family farm with his 8 brothers and sisters. Shag graduated from Dodgeville High School and Blackhawk Tech with a degree in auto mechanics. Shortly after that, he met the love of his life Glenda Faye “Gort” Short and they were with each other from then on, traveling cross country on many adventures. They settled back home, farming in Ridgeway and then Jonesdale. Together they welcomed two children, Joe and Kysa. Now Shag gets to be reunited with Joe, who left us in 2013.
Shag especially loved anything automotive, excelling in demo derby with his Shag Enterprize team. He also love being on the water fishing and spending time enjoying life with his family and many, many friends at his farm in Jonesdale. The Rubicon trail over Shag’s mountain was great fun to all and sent many daily drivers home with a dent or two on them. You would know better next time you visited.
Shag leaves behind his wife of 40+ years, Glenda; his daughter Kysa; his grandchildren Nevaeh, Kyler, James, Atira, Ellianna and Ralph III; his siblings Bob, Betty, Carolyn, Maggie, Barb, Mike, Joanne and Mary; along with many in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son Joseph Thomas, his parents and many other loved family members and friends.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at ST. BRIDGET’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Ridgeway. Inurnment will be held at St. Bridget’s Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.
Thank you to Fr. Stephen Petrica, Upland Hills Hospice and the many friends at UW Hospital led by Dr. Hall.