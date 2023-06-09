Thomas J. "Shaq" Scheidegger

Ridgeway – Thomas J. “Shag” Scheidegger, age 63, of Ridgeway, left here on Thursday, June 8, 2023 with his loving wife and daughter by his side at home after a 7-year battle with multiple myeloma. 

Shag was born on July 11, 1959 at St. Joseph’s Hospital to Ralph and Monica (Ryan) Scheidegger and grew up on the family farm with his 8 brothers and sisters. Shag graduated from Dodgeville High School and Blackhawk Tech with a degree in auto mechanics. Shortly after that, he met the love of his life Glenda Faye “Gort” Short and they were with each other from then on, traveling cross country on many adventures. They settled back home, farming in Ridgeway and then Jonesdale. Together they welcomed two children, Joe and Kysa. Now Shag gets to be reunited with Joe, who left us in 2013.