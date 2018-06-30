Stoughton- Thomas H. Burdick, age 81, ended his struggle with COPD on Thursday, June 28, 2018.

He was born in Racine on February 24, 1937, the son of Harold and Marie Burdick. Tom grew up in Racine and graduated from Milwaukee School of Engineering and Elmhurst College. He was very proud of the work he completed at the University of Chicago in Cosmic Ray research. Tom spent the remainder of his working career in the medical technology field.

On October 1, 1960 he was united in marriage to Doris Graff. Together they raised four children and enjoyed traveling. In his retirement, Tom enjoyed fishing, creating stained glass works of art, and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Doris; four children, Pamela (Darwin Belcourt) Barrett, Paul (Anita), Tim (Kathy), and Tisa (Randy) Lamb; eight grandchildren; eight step grandchildren; sister, Patricia (Gerald) Engbring; and many nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his parents.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 323 N. Van Buren Street, Stoughton. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon immediately following the services in the church fellowship hall.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Monday, July 2, 2018 at Cress Funeral Home in Stoughton, and from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass at church on Tuesday. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association.