Thomas Gerard Lodl

Into God's loving hands Tom Lodl passed on June 13, 2019.

Those who knew Tom knew he loved to walk his beloved Airedales, play guitar for himself, others and at Queen of Peace, sing and golf with his buddies. Tom loved his family - his soul mate, Char; Kathy and Kent Wickmann; Ann and Ross Brueser; John Lodl; Chuck and Jeanne Lodl and his extended family and friends and his first home, Door County.

Join his loving wife, Char, in a celebration of his wonderful life and Mass of Christian Burial on June 26th, 2019, at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE, 401 S Owen Dr, Madison, WI 53711. Sharing starts at 10 AM followed by Mass at 11:30.

Memorials may be made to the Dane County Humane Society, Our Lady Queen of Peace (music programs) or Childhood International. No flowers please.