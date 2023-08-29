Thomas “Farley” Gerald Fargen, 74, of Loreto Ridge, WI passed away unexpectedly on August 27th, 2023 while visiting family in Texas. Tommy was born on July 14th, 1949 to Thomas Henry Fargen and Katherine Ann Faber in Richland Center, Wisconsin. He graduated from River Valley High School in 1967 and then served as a sergeant E5 in the United States Army. He served in Germany from 1970-1973, where he collected some of his best stories. After the army he attended UW La Crosse on the Gi bill studying political science and being a proud member of the Veteran’s club. In 1976, he met the love of his life, Jean Karen Pickel at Walsh’s Bar on Loreto Ridge. On August 13th, 1977 they were united in holy matrimony at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and settled into living on the family farm. They went on to have 4 children: Erin, Thomas (Bucky), Ellen and Katie. Tommy was kind and generous and “adopted” extra people into his family if he felt they needed that. He was a philosopher and a great traveling companion. He was proud to sponsor children in third world countries and to give freely to charity organizations like St. Jude and even to people he had never met that he heard were in need. Friend or foe, if you needed help, he would be the first person to call and offer it. He always said he couldn’t offer much but that he could always give “windshield time” to folks that needed a ride to doctor's appointments and important events. He swore that he “drove a taxi” in every town he ever visited and loathed the GPS because he always knew a “better route” or “backroad”. He taught his children to question everything in the universe and to think for themselves. On Sunday’s he raised them to go to church and watch the Packers. While other children flew to Disney for vacation he prided himself on taking his kids to see historical places in the conversion van, because, “when you lock your kids in a car with you for 16 hours, they are forced to talk to you.” He taught them to drive anywhere in the world by handing them a map and the keys during family vacations and saying “your turn to drive” - no matter what city, mountain, bridge, gap, valley, backroad you were driving on! He was passionate about history, reading, the Canadian Fur Trade, aviation, and his grandchildren. He will leave a gigantic hole in the Loreto Ridge/ Bear Valley Community and certainly in the hearts of his friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Dennis Fargen, and his in-laws, Wayne and Arkie (Denman) Pickel. He is survived by his wife Jean, his children and their spouses, Erin Fargen of Allen Texas, Bucky Fargen of Plain, Wisconsin, Ellie and Justin Kealiher of Waupaca, Wisconsin, Kate and Raj Ghatadi Suraji of Allen, Texas, and Jazmin Koenig of Minneapolis, Minnesota. His niece Christine Ripley, her son Gavin. His brother Edward and sister Joanne (Ron) Ripley. Along with his grandchildren: Chasadie, Dion, Brody, Torin, Talon, Aanya and Rohan, his very best friends, Greta Koenig and Ben Biser and many other nieces, nephews and cousins and his 2 loving dogs Penny and Honey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 2nd, 2023 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church S8280 County Road G, Plain, WI 53577. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:30 am until the time of Mass at 11:00 A.M.. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements
Thomas “Farley” Gerald Fargen
Obituaries
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
Semi-truck that led law enforcement on I-94 chase had been reported stolen, officials say
-
Data show Wisconsin has the highest rate of vaccine exemptions in the Midwest
-
Wisconsin Supreme Court chief justice accuses liberal majority of staging a 'coup'
-
Jarvis S. Eastlick
-
Hawaii power utility takes responsibility for first fire on Maui, but faults county firefighters
- Wisconsin DNR urges hunters to prepare as seasons open next month
- Madison police arrest teen who pepper sprayed, robbed man in McDonald's drive-thru
- With carousel back open, Henry Vilas Zoo adds extra Family Fun Days
- Milwaukee bar to cover patrons' tabs if Aaron Rodgers, Jets lose this season
- Rare blue supermoon brightens the night sky this week in the closest full moon of the year