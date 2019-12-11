Thomas F. Baars

On Tues Dec 3, 2019 Tom passed away sudden & unexpectedly of a brain aneurysm.

He was born to Rose Irene (Stevens) & Ludwig Herman Baars on Nov 9, 1953. He was the fifth of six children, sister, Elaine Sprecher & brothers Lee Graf, Richard (Karen) Graf, Steven (Kathy) Graf & last but not least, little sister Denise Baars.

On the outside Tom was rough around the edges, but on the inside he was a man of immense integrity, love, compassion & an all around good person. He was an incredible Dad, & through his deep love for his kids, Angela Baars, Matthew Baars, Nicole Baars (& our OTHER brother, Thor); Grandkids, Kaely Nicole Beranek, Emily Jean Beranek, Aydan Mathew Dorris, Matty Mae Baars, Trystan Thomas Baars, Rylan Ray Dorris & Silas Saturn Nichol, for them he never stopped growing within. Continuously setting the standard for being a good human being & living by that example. He certainly wasn't perfect and would be the first to point out his own faults, so the kids would know to do better. He loved his children & grand children more than words could ever describe, they were his everything, they are what he had in life, and his absolute pride & joy.



Tom was a hard worker his entire life. He was a trucker through & through, a truck driver that drove all kinds of trucks. Early on he drove a milk truck for Lyle Kuhnau (from whom he picked up on a BEAUTIFUL name,"smile". He drove semi and met Randy Johnson, a friendship that lasted over 30 years & talked nearly every day, last conversation being Dec.3,2019.



(Tom has 2 dear & close friends one being Randy & the other...)

Several years later while working as a "garbologist" for Mike Wiley, he drove a garbage truck. Then down the road some at cooks countryside, he drove a cement truck turned manure spreading truck, that was owned by a man he deeply respected & never stopped being appreciative of, Monte Cook. From there Tom started driving for B&D Transfers and before long they put him in what became his ultimate favorite truck to drive of all, "Big Bertha the Peterbuilt".



He would spend random weekends at Angie's with her and the kids, and other times he would be home with Nicole and all her boys. Mostly, the majority of his time, his days & nights were spent in that semi, with his little road dog "Thor" by his side, doing what he loved to do, in a truck that gave him great pride to do it in.



Now, he is truly home. Tom is with his mom, his dad & his big brother Lee. He is finally with Matt and has escaped the heaviness of the hardships of this world.



There will be a visitation on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Hooverson Funeral Home, Sauk City, from 1:00-3:00 pm.