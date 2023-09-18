Thomas Edwin Bakke

Thomas Bakke, a longtime resident of both Madison and Menomonee Falls, left his earthly body to join God in Heaven on September 15, 2023, at the age of 87 years. Tom was born in Madison on February 2, 1936, son of the late Wilbur and Irene Bakke and brother of his late sister, Betty. He was a beloved husband to Donna for 56 years and cherished his children, Laura and Jeff, their spouses, Mike and Kelly, and his five granddaughters, Sara, Kylie, Makena, Morgan, and Lydia. Tom will be dearly missed by his sister-in-law Georgia, his cousins, nephews, nieces and other family members, as well as the many friends he made throughout his life.

Growing up in Madison, Tom was a playful, sport-loving child who enjoyed swimming, boxing, playing football, boating, gallivanting around the neighborhood with friends, and occasionally getting into a bit of mischief. As a young adult, Tom served in the army in Fairbanks, Alaska and studied in Dubuque, IA at Loras College and at UW Platteville. Thereafter, he returned to Madison, where he worked for Rennebohm Drug Stores and Sears Roebuck Company and volunteered with the Jaycees.

