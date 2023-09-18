Thomas Edwin Bakke

Thomas Bakke, a longtime resident of both Madison and Menomonee Falls, left his earthly body to join God in Heaven on September 15, 2023, at the age of 87 years. Tom was born in Madison on February 2, 1936, son of the late Wilbur and Irene Bakke and brother of his late sister, Betty. He was a beloved husband to Donna for 56 years and cherished his children, Laura and Jeff, their spouses, Mike and Kelly, and his five granddaughters, Sara, Kylie, Makena, Morgan, and Lydia. Tom will be dearly missed by his sister-in-law Georgia, his cousins, nephews, nieces and other family members, as well as the many friends he made throughout his life.
Growing up in Madison, Tom was a playful, sport-loving child who enjoyed swimming, boxing, playing football, boating, gallivanting around the neighborhood with friends, and occasionally getting into a bit of mischief. As a young adult, Tom served in the army in Fairbanks, Alaska and studied in Dubuque, IA at Loras College and at UW Platteville. Thereafter, he returned to Madison, where he worked for Rennebohm Drug Stores and Sears Roebuck Company and volunteered with the Jaycees.
Tom moved to Milwaukee, but returned to Madison on weekends to party with friends, where he courted Donna and married her two years later in 1967. Tom and Donna first lived together in Milwaukee where he worked as a commercial flooring sales representative. They then moved to Menomonee Falls to start a family. There Tom enjoyed serving in the Optimist Club, Knights of Columbus 4240 and the 4th Degree Our Lady of Holy Hill Assembly. He prided himself in being deeply committed to his family and community, attending his children’s activities, taking care of the family dogs, and volunteering in parades and festivals.
Tom packed many adventures into his days, balancing his pastimes as an easy conversationalist, natural dancer, fearless skier, storyteller, social bowler and golfer. He also enjoyed Brewer and Badger games, camping trips with family and friends, and vacations with Donna.
Tom will be honored in a celebration of life on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. Visiting hour will be from 10 – 11 a.m. with a prayer service to follow, with Msgr. Larry Bakke officiating. Interment will be at 3 p.m. at St. Mary Mausoleum, N88 W13600 Main St., Menomonee Falls. To view the livestream of Tom’s service or to view and sign the guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Parkinson Disease Association or the Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated.
Tom always made connections and had something to say or share. Think of the catching up Tom will do now!
