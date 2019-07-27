Thomas D. "Tom" Radtke, age 65, of Mineral Point, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 after heart complications at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque.

He was born on August 5, 1953 to Lawrence and Helen (Benson) Radtke. Tom married Anna Aurit on March 16, 1973. They had two children Chris and Carrie. Tom operated and ran the family farm with his brother Rod. Tom also enjoyed his custom crop work keeping him in his tractor and combine, tractor pulls and making pancakes and malts with his grandsons. He loved his hobby of buy/selling tires of all kinds. He also enjoyed time with his nieces, nephews, family members and his many friends.

Tom is survived by his wife Anna; his son Chris (Keri) Radtke and their sons Blake and Brady; his daughter Carrie (John) Barker and their sons Cash and Conrad; his brother Rod (Mary Sue) Radtke and their children Leah and Luke Radtke; many relatives and friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Helen Radtke, his granddaughter Faith Noel Barker and his sister-in-law Brenda Radtke.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville. Burial will be held in Graceland Cemetery. Friends may call from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday and from 10:00 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. on Monday at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family for a scholarship to the Mineral Point FFA in his name.