Thomas Clinton Morse

Thomas Morse, age eighty-six of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, was drawn into eternity by his Savior, Jesus Christ, at home on Thursday, August 31, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. 

A funeral service for Tom will be held Friday, September 8, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin, with Pastor Bob Brandhagen presiding. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. 