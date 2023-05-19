Hollandale – Thomas C. Murphy, age 81, of Hollandale, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 after a long illness at Upland Hills Nursing and Rehab Center in Dodgeville.
He was born to Clarence and Geraldine (McDermott) Murphy on December 14, 1941. Tom attended St. Joseph grade school in Dodgeville and graduated from Hollandale High School. He married Dolores Ihm in 1966. They purchased the Murphy family dairy farm and raised their four kids. Tom milked Holsteins until 2007 when they switched to beef. They retired from farming in March of 2015. He was a member of St Isidore Parish (St. Patrick’s church in Hollandale) as well as the Knights of Columbus.
Tom enjoyed playing golf and loved a competitive game of croquet at family gatherings. He enjoyed spending time with his classmates and their spouses. He was proud of special awards like the centennial Farm.
Tom is survived by his wife Dolores Murphy; his children Caroline (Jay) Evans, Colleen (Nick) Goetz, Paul (Kathleen) Murphy and Al (Brenda) Murphy; his grandchildren Michael Evans, Tyler (Stephanie) Goetz, Logan (Tonya) Goetz, Cordell Murphy, Cecelia Murphy, Rebecca Murphy, Carter Murphy and nine great grandchildren. He is further survived by his brother Ray (Mary Claire) Murphy; his sisters Marilyn (Mike) Davison, Rosemary and Margie Murphy; his brothers-in-law Robert, Jerry (Lorraine) and Joe (Lynn) Ihm and his sister-in-law Trish Ihm.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Charles, Larry and Mark, his sister-in-law Peggy and his parents Clarence and Geraldine Murphy, his brothers-in-law Lawrence (Elvera) Ihm, John Ihm, Jim Ihm, and his ssters-in-law Margaret (Donald) Taylor and Rita (John) Hannah, Geraldine Ihm.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Thomas Murphy will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at ST. PATRICK’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Hollandale. Father Michael Johnson will officiate. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday at ST. PATRICK’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, where a rosary service will be held at 8:45 a.m.
A special thank you to all of the Doctors, Nurses, CNA’s etc. who have taken such great care of Dad through the years at Upland Hills Hospital and Nursing Home, Ingleside Nursing Home, St. Mary’s and University Hospitals.