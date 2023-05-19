Thomas C. Murphy

Hollandale – Thomas C. Murphy, age 81, of Hollandale, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 after a long illness at Upland Hills Nursing and Rehab Center in Dodgeville.

He was born to Clarence and Geraldine (McDermott) Murphy on December 14, 1941.  Tom attended St. Joseph grade school in Dodgeville and graduated from Hollandale High School.  He married Dolores Ihm in 1966.  They purchased the Murphy family dairy farm and raised their four kids.  Tom milked Holsteins until 2007 when they switched to beef. They retired from farming in March of 2015.  He was a member of St Isidore Parish (St. Patrick’s church in Hollandale) as well as the Knights of Columbus.