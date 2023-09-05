Thomas C. Lahey, 77, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville from 5:00 – 7:00 PM, a time of sharing will be at 6:00 PM. Private family burial will be at the Blockhouse Cemetery, rural Platteville. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Tom was born on September 26, 1945 in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Cyril J. and Mary L. (Kierman) Lahey. He was united in marriage to Patricia A. Klostermann on September 7, 1970 at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, Iowa. Patricia preceded him in death on January 30, 2007. Tom retired several years ago, but was a feed and car salesman for over 40 years. Tom was an avid horseman! He loved breeding, riding and selling horses. When he wasn’t working on the ranch, he enjoyed driving the country visiting friends and family, spending time with his sons and reading Westerns!!
He is survive by his three sons, Joel of Denver, CO; Kyle (Erin) Lahey and their children, Harper and Brooks of Parker, CO; and Travis Lahey of Oconomowoc, WI; His special friend, Carol Nebel; brother’s and sisters, Jim (Phyllis) Lahey, Mary Ellen (Bill) White, Margie Skahill and Dan (Cathy) Lahey. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, parents and brother Merle (Eileen) Lahey.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.