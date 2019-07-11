Thomas C. Bennett

Thomas Coel Bennett, age 95, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

He was born on October 28, 1923 to Earl W. and Agnes E. (Coel) Bennett in Green Bay, WI. He had five siblings.

He served his country in Patton's Third Army in World War II, European Theatre. He received his Bachelor's & Master's degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. After his college education he began his career as a professor in the physical education department and served on coaching staffs of football, track and field, cross country and golf at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He was an All-American in Track (1949) and was inducted into the UW-Athletics Hall of Fame. He was joined in marriage to Mary Lou Kraemer in 1950.

He is survived by his wife, his four children, Tom (Kathie) Bennett, Anne (Doug Driskell) Bennett, Beth (Mike) Eaves, Jennifer (Arthur) Sexauer, 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. There will be a private family burial.



The family would like to extend their gratitude to the attending physicians, nurses and staff at UW-Hospital and Agrace Hospice.



Donations may be made in his honor to Bethel Horizons, 312 Wisconsin Ave, Madison, 53703. (www.bethel.madison.org)





