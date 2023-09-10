Thomas Albert Romberg

FITCHBURG - Dr. Thomas A. Romberg, age 90, of Fitchburg, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at The Waterford in Fitchburg. He was born on Dec. 22, 1932, in Burlington, Colo., the son of Harland and Mary Jo (Bridwell) Romberg. Thomas was united in marriage to Martha (Nystrom) Romberg in August of 1961.

Thomas graduated from Omaha North High school in Nebraska, later earning his B.S. and M.S. from the University of Nebraska-Omaha and then his Ph.D. from Stanford University in California. He served in the U.S. Army.

