Thomas Albert Romberg

FITCHBURG - Dr. Thomas A. Romberg, age 90, of Fitchburg, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at The Waterford in Fitchburg. He was born on Dec. 22, 1932, in Burlington, Colo., the son of Harland and Mary Jo (Bridwell) Romberg. Thomas was united in marriage to Martha (Nystrom) Romberg in August of 1961.
Thomas graduated from Omaha North High school in Nebraska, later earning his B.S. and M.S. from the University of Nebraska-Omaha and then his Ph.D. from Stanford University in California. He served in the U.S. Army.
Thomas was the Bascom Professor of Education for the University of Wisconsin-Madison, as well as the Director of the National Center for Research (Teaching and learning Mathematics) for the US Department of Education. He retired from both in 2005. He loved mathematics and educating people. He was a member of the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics, International Council of Mathematics Education and American Educational Research Association. He held a number of fellowships including Fulbright-USSR, NSF (GRFP), University of Delhi and Spencer Research at University of Tasmania.
Thomas loved his family and spending time with them. He was a world traveler and enjoyed drinking wine and golfing.
Thomas is survived by his sons, Mark Romberg and Matthew Thomas (Robyn) Romberg; brother, Francis "Pat" Romberg; grandsons, Nikita (Alex) and Gregory; and a great-grandchild on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harland and Mary Jo Romberg; wife, Martha; son, Michael Romberg; brother, Theodore Romberg; and sister, Rosemary Wiener.
A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, Fitchburg, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Thomas’ name to the Thomas A. Romberg Fellowship Fund.