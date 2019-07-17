Thomas A. Surrell Jr., age 60, of Monroe, died surrounded by his family at Monroe Health Services on Sunday, July 14, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Tom was born on September 16, 1958 in Decatur, IL, the son of Thomas A. Surrell Sr. and Dorothy Kay Everman. He attended Monroe High School and worked as a machinist for many years at Schulz Automotive Machine. Tom loved camping, fishing, and spending time with his friends.

He is survived by three children, Tonya Hartwig of Monroe, Billy Dettmann, and Katie Dettmann, both of Morris, IL; five grandchildren; his mother, Kay Surrell of South Wayne; two sisters, Dorothy (Blake) Peterson of Janesville, and Debbie Wenger of Monroe; a brother, Donald (Betty) Surrell of South Wayne; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Sr.; an infant son, Stephen; and a nephew, Jason Strothman.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Hope Evangelical Free Church, 2902 13th. Street, Monroe. Graveside services will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe, followed by a gathering of friends and family at the home of Debbie Wenger. A memorial fund will be established in Tom's name. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net