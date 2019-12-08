LODI - Theresa Verline Turner, age 70, of Lodi, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH, 434 N. Main St., Cottage Grove, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.

Burial will be held at St. Patrick Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.