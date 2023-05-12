Theresa J. Post

Theresa J. Post, age 70, of Madison, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on May 11, 1952, in Madison, the daughter of Lawrence and Virginia (Hanley) Post.

Theresa graduated from Madison East High School. She married her soul mate, Joyce Gausmann, on June 11, 2022, in Madison. Theresa worked as a program assistant for the State of Wisconsin, retiring after 30 years. She was a member of the Post Polio Support Group and was an advocate for individuals with disabilities. Theresa was also a member of the Democratic Party, never missing an opportunity to vote, and was active in the Breakfast Club with her retired colleagues.

