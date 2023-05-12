Theresa J. Post, age 70, of Madison, passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on May 11, 1952, in Madison, the daughter of Lawrence and Virginia (Hanley) Post.
Theresa graduated from Madison East High School. She married her soul mate, Joyce Gausmann, on June 11, 2022, in Madison. Theresa worked as a program assistant for the State of Wisconsin, retiring after 30 years. She was a member of the Post Polio Support Group and was an advocate for individuals with disabilities. Theresa was also a member of the Democratic Party, never missing an opportunity to vote, and was active in the Breakfast Club with her retired colleagues.
Theresa had a great love of music, attending many concerts throughout the years and always made time to watch ice skating, especially Stars on Ice. She loved following and discussing politics, reading and creating arts, crafts and DIY projects. She had a passion for back road driving adventures and dining at supper clubs. She especially treasured the wonderful memories of the many family vacations taken throughout Wisconsin over the years.
Theresa is survived by her wife, Joyce; two sons, John and Jaimie Gausmann; sister, Mary (Bob) Pankratz; brothers, Larry (Betty) Post Jr., Tom (Vicky Harris) Post and David Post; nephews, Paul (Sue) Post and Todd (Michelle) Post; great-nephews, Ryley and Dayne Post; mother-in-law, Joyce Howe; special friends, Cassidy Johnson, Miranda Drescher, Laura (Steve Verburg) Noel, Fayth Kail, Greg Wagner, Linda Fahey and Rhonda Anderson; and many more special relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and father-in-law, Henry Howe.
A time of sharing will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of sharing on Monday. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens at a later date.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Agrace HospiceCare, and Mary, Bob, Laura and Steve and many other friends for all of their wonderful care and support given to Theresa and her family.