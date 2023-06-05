Theresa “Ann” Greenheck

Ann Greenheck, age 91, of Bear Valley/Spring Green passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Greenway Manor Nursing Home in Spring Green, WI. Ann was born on February 10, 1932, to William and Veronica (Mears) Walsh. On October 19, 1957, she was united in marriage to Tom Greenheck at St. Patrick’s, Loreto, WI; they were married for 42 years. Tom and Ann had one daughter, JoAnn. Ann was a member of Holy Angels –Loreto Catholic Church.

Ann grew up on the family farm which is now White Mound State Park on County Hwy GG, Loreto. She attended Loreto grade school and graduated from Spring Green High School in 1950. Ann and Tom were dairy farmers on the Greenheck farm in Bear Valley. Ann was the Treasurer of the Township of Ithaca for over 50 years. She worked for Wisconsin Power and Light in Madison right after High School. After farming with her husband, Ann worked at Leyda Ford and later as a greeter at Walmart in Richland Center, Wisconsin. On March 16, 2016, she was honored to be crowned St. Patrick’s Irish Queen at their 50th Anniversary Celebration.