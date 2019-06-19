Theodoris A. Poelma

Lodi-Waunakee-Theodoris "Ted" Poelma, age 88, of Lodi, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 16, 2019 surrounded by his family.

He was born on August 30, 1930, in the Netherlands, the son of the late Herman and Maria (Bodewes) Poelma.

In 1951, Ted chose to emigrate to Canada become a farmer. After his experiences with farming, Ted decided he could help more as a Veterinarian. He graduated in 1960 from the Ontario Veterinary College-Guelf. After earning his degree, Ted then emigrated to the United States where he joined the Waunakee Veterinary Service retiring in 1991.

On May 7, 1966, he married Jane Kalscheuer and together they enjoyed 53 wonderful years together. After his retirement, Ted did volunteer consulting for US AID and traveled to Mali, Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan. For many years he went annually to Honduras to vaccinate cattle.

Ted was an active member of the Lodi Optimist, Dutch Club and Okee Association. He was also active in The Wisconsin Veterinary Association and is remembered as a kind, compassionate man who enjoyed reading, scuba diving, sailing on Lake Wisconsin, skiing and especially hunting and golfing with his buddies.

In addition to his wife Jane, survivors include his children, Kristina Poelma, Gary (Chris) and Randall (Jenny); five Grandchildren, Emily, Isabel, Julia, Ryan and Aaron; his older brother Kees "Joke"; sisters-in-law, Bouwein Poelma, Gre Poelma, Lucy Barman and Alice (Francis) Tangney; and other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his brothers Herman "Kaat", Renier "Toos", Frits "Eit", Gerard, Petrus; his sister, Tineke; and his sisters-in-laws, Marcy (Joe) Kopp and Virginia (Linus) Kuehn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICKS CHURCH, 521 Fair St, Lodi, at 11:00 am on Saturday June 22, 2019, with Rev. Fr. Scott Jablonski presiding and Deacon Francis Tangney assisting. Burial will be held at St. John's Cemetery (Waunakee). Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL HOME from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday, June 21, 2019, and also at the church on Saturday from 10:00 am until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund to be determined will be established in Ted's name. The family would like to extend a "special thanks" to Sil, Kathy, Sue and Jack for their many visits and also to our Demynck Rd. neighbors and especially to our daughter Kris for all her time, love and care she gave her Dad.

