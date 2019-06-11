NEILLSVILLE/STOUGHTON-Theodore William "Ted" Ormond, age 79, of Stoughton, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019.

He was born on April 5, 1940, in Weston Township, the son of John and Beulah Ormond. Ted was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He believed very much in family and community. Ted was active in his community in many ways. In the 70s, he was a part of the Shake Rag Players in Mineral Point. In the 70's and 80's, he was a member of and took part in productions put on by the Stoughton Village Players. Ted also participated in civic organizations such as Jaycees throughout his life. Habitat for Humanity became very important to him after he helped his daughter and her family contribute to the sweat equity hours required for the program. From 1996-2006, Ted helped build several houses and contributed to the Habitat ReStore in Madison. He was also involved in the production of Bye Bye Birdie along with his grandson, Dan, that helped raise money for Habitat for Humanity. Ted was Father Christmas for several Victorian Holidays and enjoyed volunteering as Santa Claus at various childcare facilities where his daughter worked. He was active at the Stoughton Senior Center, Cardio Rehab and volunteered with the Seniors in Need Committee. Ted also helped produce Road Shows for the LDS church. He participated as a Boy Scout leader and was an avid participant in sports including bowling, golf, softball and camping throughout his life.

Ted enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in sports as well. In addition to his family, he was passionate about the OK Band that he and Max Kapfer started. "I got into keyboards playing by accident!" he would say. Judy Kapfer started teaching Ted the piano and the OK Band was created. "They weren't great, but they were okay!" was their motto. He worked for Nelson Industries for over 30 years and contributed to patents for the Combination Spark Arrestor and Aspirating Muffler in 1979 and the Air Filter with Reinforced Pressure Tap in 1999. Ted honorably served in the U.S. Army as a cryptographer and was deployed for nine months; he was honorably discharged after three years. He is survived by his wife, Susan (Darling) Ormond; children, Kathleen Phillips of Stoughton and Michael Ormond of New York, NY; grandchildren, Anthony, Daniel (Erin) and Jacola Phillips; and great-grandchildren, Alexis, Kaiden and TJ. Ted was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Beatrice, Charlotte, Evelyn, Ethel and John.

A funeral service will be held at THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS, 825 S. Van Buren St., Stoughton, at 1 p.m., on Friday, June 14, 2019. A private burial will follow at Wheeler Prairie Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

