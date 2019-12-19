Thea M. Cooke

Madison / Oregon: Thea Kittleson Cooke, born October 29, 1928 in Madison, died December 13, 2019 at Oregon Manor, Oregon, WI. Daughter of Arthur Isaac Kittleson and Magda Tonette Nelson Kittleson; the 4th of 9 children.

Thea enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1952 and served as a Sargent in the 18th Weather Squadron in Germany. She married Lane Cooke Sr in 1953 and raised her step-son Lane Cooke Jr and their daughter, Martha Gryder. Her greatest joys in recent years included participating in the Badger Honor flight in October 2015 and spending time with her great-granddaughters.

A family memorial service will be held in the Spring of 2020.

Special thanks to Oregon Manor staff and Agrace Hospice care.

Please share your memories.

