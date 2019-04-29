MADISON- Terry P. Ragus passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the age of 78. He was born in Appleton, WI to Leonard "Ben" and Ruth Ragus.



Terry holds two degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He was a Badger football and basketball season ticket holder for over 60 years. Terry loved all things Madison including Concerts on the Square, the Union, enjoying the restaurants, and tailgating before the football games. Terry also enjoyed the Packers and Brewers.



He was a middle school guidance counselor in the Sun Prairie School District for over 30 years. Being so active in the student council and with his students, his influence was felt throughout the world and throughout the years. Terry loved to travel to Pecs, Hungary, and he took many fond trips with his students to his "sister city". He took kids on countless field trips including skiing, the mall, Great America, and Washington, D.C. Terry loved his crazy sweaters with bright-colored polos, and no school dance was ever boring with Terry around!



Terry was known for his infamous taco dip. He loved to play "The Claw" and chase his grandkids around, and always had a story to tell. He read two newspapers every day and loved to send "stuffers" through the mail to let others know he was thinking of them.



Terry is survived by his wife Jackie; son Dack (Jen Klise) Ragus and daughter Ann (Jeff) Maxson; grandchildren Ben and Teddy Ragus, Madeline and Oliver Maxson; step-children Ryan (Lisa) Krayer and Niki (Bryan) Frazier; step-grandchildren Kylie and Kelsey Krayer. He is further survived by his brother Jim (Diane) Ragus; and many other relatives and friends. Terry is preceded in death by his parents.



Gathering of friends and families will be from 3:00 - 7:00 PM on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Wisconsin Association of School Councils (WASC) or the Sun Prairie Education Foundation.



The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Park Place and Heartland Hospice for the care and compassion they provided for Terry and his family during his stay.



