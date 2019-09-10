Terry L. Waldman, age 64, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Meriter Hospital in Madison following a battle with COPD and heart issues.

She was born on March 12, 1955 in Madison the daughter of Gordon and Delores (Disch) Tachon. Terry grew up in Belleville and graduated from Belleville High School in 1973. Terry worked for Head Start as a teacher for many years, and loved helping children and their families.

In her pastime, she enjoyed going to and having garage sales, most recently getting her parents' estate sale put together and carrying that on at her home. She was always there to help other who were struggling in various ways.

Terry loved her children and grandchildren more than anything. She enjoyed a good time, was a fabulous cook, and was adamant about carrying on family traditions.

Terry is survived by her husband Hassan Ahmed, children John (Elizabeth) Waldman, Jesse Waldman, and Tara Rogers (Saul Camargo), grandchildren Jackson, Aria, Xzavier and Josiah, her brother Gary (Carol) Tachon, best friend Debbie Smith, and many relatives and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI. A graveside interment service will follow at the Paoli Cemetery.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com