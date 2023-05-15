Terry L. Simons Obituaries Obituaries May 15, 2023 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON – Terry Lynn (Urfer) Simons found peace on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the age of 62. She fought many battles in her life but this one she couldn’t win. She passed from pancreatic cancer.Terry was born on September 8, 1960. She leaves behind many family members and friends.All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.866allfaiths.com.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Obituaries Follow Obituaries Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Janesville woman arrested after kids found unattended in 'deplorable' living conditions NTSB to conduct safety investigation after crash that killed middle school girl 'I know what it is when I see it': Lawmaker speaks on obscene material bills on For the Record I-90/94 West back open from Camp Douglas to Oakdale after crash Longtime State Street retailer opens up about success and failure in a new book Latest News Wisconsin's budget forecast dips slightly, still projected to be near $7 billion surplus Janesville firefighters rescue bunny from storm drain Fall River home considered a total loss after fire Wisconsin environmental regulators settle wastewater lawsuit with large dairy farm Occupied home in SE Madison hit by bullet, police say; no injuries reported More News