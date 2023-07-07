Terry L. Olson, age 70, died on July 6th, 2023 in Madison, WI. He was born on November 24th,1952 to Ralph and Doris (Erickson) Olson in Rockford, Il. Terry was married to Laurie on September 15th, 1978 in Elkhorn, WI. Terry followed his passion for trucks and the outdoors by becoming a semi driver for most of his life. He started in this area as a driver for Wodill Trucking of Fall River, and later bought that business and started Olson Trucking of Fall River which he proudly owned and operated for over 20 years. At that time, he retired from trucking and started a small business called Touch It Up which included snow plowing, lawn mowing and other outdoor services, as well as flipping some houses. He did this for about 5 years, and retired again only to go back to his passion of driving trucks and worked part time for several local companies. Terry was always very proud of his equipment and his customer service when he owned his businesses. His son once commented that dad’s truck would someday be going down the road primer gray because he has washed the paint right off of it. Terry loved the outdoors and people… he was an avid fisherman and deer hunter earlier in his life. His joy in the past few years was watching deer and wildlife, going for walks and stopping to talk to friends and neighbors and just enjoying nature. He enjoyed going out for lunch, drives and a few cruises with friends. Terry was a kind and loving husband, son, father and grandfather… he was so excited for all the little grandchildren. Terry will be terribly missed by his family and friends. Survivors include his wife Laurie, son Joseph (Angela) and children Tyler and Jessica, son-in-law Dave Engelhardt and children Logan and Kiley all of Fall River. A son Ryan of Crookston, MN, mother Doris Olson-Sutfin of Zephyrhills, FL, and brother Dennis (Kelly) of Caledonia, IL. He was preceded in death by daughter Jennifer, less than 2 months ago, his father Ralph and all grandparents.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 11 at 1:00 P.M. with visitation beginning at 11:30 A.M. at Fall River United Methodist Church, Fall River. Rev. Park will officiate. Memorials may be directed to the family.