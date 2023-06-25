Barneveld - Terri L. Schlimgen, age 69, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at home with family by her side after a fearless three-year battle against bulbar ALS. She was born at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Dodgeville, on Aug. 27, 1953, the daughter of Milt and Aleta (Dimpfl) Hughes.
Terri graduated from Barneveld Public School in 1972. She was employed by Dairy Food USA for 30 years as a Production Supervisor.
Terri was a woman of great faith and received her 50-year golden rosary from Catholic Knights. She was also a member of the Barneveld American Legion Auxiliary for over 50 years. Terri was an avid golfer and belonged to Dodge Point Country Club. She made many memories and had plenty of good times with her Dodge Point family. In the summer of 2021, she checked one off her bucket list, getting her first hole in one!
Terri enjoyed each and every one of her six grandchildren: Kaila (Brandon), Tyler, Zach, Brooklyn, Savannah, and Ella. They were they light of her life and brought her much joy. Terri also enjoyed flower gardening, playing the slots in Dubuque (and she was lucky), putting puzzles together, and spending Friday afternoons with her siblings. Terri was a great cook and loved preparing food for her family and friends. Nobody left her house hungry or empty handed.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jerry Schlimgen; daughter, Amy Jo (Nick) Bowar; sons, Jerry “Bud” (Keri) Schlimgen and Ted (Alison) Schlimgen; her six grandchildren; her siblings, Judy Hughes (Steve Thiele), Joann (David) Manteufel, Janie Hughes (Dave Weier), Joe (Cherie) Hughes, and Diane (Bill) Schlimgen; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lucy Kaltenberg; Leona and Linus Rauls; Glen Schlimgen; Harold Schlimgen; Grace Schlimgen; and Lorraine Schlimgen; and many nieces (her second daughter, Nichole) and nephews.
Terri was preceded in death by her parents; her mother and father-in-law, John and Anna Schlimgen; and her brothers and sisters-in-law, Marie and Harley Lamberty; Ed and Helen Laufenberg; Paul Schlimgen; Roman Schlimgen; Leroy and Seraphine Schlimgen; James Kaltenberg; Betty Kluesner; Mary Ann Schlimgen; and Agnes Schlimgen.
The family would like to thank the UW ALS team and Upland Hills Health Hospice (especially Ashley). A special thank you to her sisters, Joann, Diane and Janie, and daughter-in-law, Alison, for all the extra help watching and caring for Terri. Amy, Bud and Ted would like to extend a tremendous thank you to their dad for the love and care he provided to Mom.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 10070 Spring Valley Drive, Mount Horeb, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023, and from 10 a.m. until time of Mass on Saturday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. A luncheon will be served at Eveland-Trainor American Legion Post #433, 102 Wood St., Barneveld, catered by Miller’s.
Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is trail of beautiful memories. Terri was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.