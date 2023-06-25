Terri L. Schlimgen

Barneveld - Terri L. Schlimgen, age 69, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at home with family by her side after a fearless three-year battle against bulbar ALS. She was born at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Dodgeville, on Aug. 27, 1953, the daughter of Milt and Aleta (Dimpfl) Hughes.

Terri graduated from Barneveld Public School in 1972. She was employed by Dairy Food USA for 30 years as a Production Supervisor.