ARLINGTON - Teri Lynn Hohlstein, age 57, of Arlington, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer.

She was born on April 9, 1962, in Madison, the daughter of James and Catherine (Faust) Ellefson.

Teri was a 1981 graduate from Wisconsin Heights High School. On July 9, 1983, she married Kenneth Hohlstein in Madison.

Teri was employed with Catholic Charities as a caregiver until her illness. She had a variety of interests including traveling, camping, the outdoors, gardening and making jewelry, but loved most spending time with her grandchildren and caring for the family dogs.

In addition to Ken, her husband of 36 years, Teri is survived by her children, Heather (Tylor) Schultz and Matthew (Tara) Hohlstein; her two grandchildren, Joseph LaRoche and Scarlett Schultz; her sisters, Geri (Garrick) Veidel and Pamela (Gibb) Burns; two sisters-in-law, Judy (Tom) Cornelius and Debbie (Mitchell) Lins; her brother-in-law, William Hohlstein and other relatives, many friends and special "grand-dogs". She was preceded in death by her parents; her mother and father-in-law, Ken and Gloria Hohlstein; her nephew, Shain Cornelius and her special dog, Zoey.

A Funeral Service will be held at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 206 Pleasant St, Lodi, at 12:00 pm on Monday August 5, 2019, with Pastor Michael Lee presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:30 am until the time of the service on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, Inc.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Agrace HospiceCare for their loving care of Teri.