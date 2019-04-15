Teresa M. Fox of Waunakee WI passed away on Sunday April 7, 2019 after battling multiple health issues over the last decade. Teresa was surrounded by her loving family as her spirit left this earth. Throughout the past years, she fought every step of the way so she would be blessed with more time with her family and friends.

Teresa was born to the parents of John and Jean (Sveum) Karsten on March 1, 1950 at St. Mary's hospital in Madison WI. She graduated in 1968 from James Madison Memorial. She earned an associate degree at MATC in the medical administrative field.

After meeting the love of her life, John, at a Memorial / West High School football game, they were married on September 4, 1971. Together they celebrated several years of marriage before welcoming their oldest of three children. From here the love and happiness of family life grew and prospered.

Teresa worked at Associated Physicians assisting patients with insurance claims and other administrative issues. Later in life, she was a cashier at Ken's Quick Stop for several years. She later worked for Kwik Trip in Waunakee as a cashier and a food service specialist, where she decided to retire in July of 2012 at the age of 62.

The greatest achievement In Teresa's life was being a homemaker. She took pride in cultivating a loving home for her husband and three children. She was also a mother figure to anyone who needed it. Her home, as well as door, were always open to anyone in need or to a friend who just wanted to visit.

Teresa was always there with a listening ear no matter who you were or what your troubles might have been. She had an unusual gift of being able to comfort you with a piece of advice. In the rare occasion when she was unable to find the words to comfort you, she would just simply listen and let you get whatever was bothering you off your chest. Teresa would make sure everyone had their needs satisfied before her very own.

To go along with her comforting nature, she was always cooking up delicious treats such as her chocolate chip cookies, pancakes, or cheesy potatoes. When she wasn't busy with her family she enjoyed bowling in several different leagues. She was a devoted follower of her soap operas on CBS and ABC. In later years she enjoyed spending time with the children her daughter nannied showing them the same love she showed her immediate family and friends. Teresa also enjoyed playing cards and going to bingo with family.

She is survived by her loving husband John Fox, three children Tim (Melissa) Fox, Pam Fox and Anna Fox, grandson Rory Fox, her brother John (Diane) Karsten, Nieces and Nephews, Christina (Heath) Haug, Rob (Sarah) Karsten, Melissa (James) Kelly, along with numerous great nieces and nephew and many loving cousins.

Teresa was preceded in death by her parents, John and Jean (Sveum) Karsten, Grandparents, Clarence and Margaret (Endres) Sveum, and John and Isabelle (Wills) Karsten.

Please join us by gathering at Cress Funeral & Cremation for a Memorial Service and celebration of life on April 22, 2019, located at 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53705.

We also ask that you wear your best purple you have, in memory of Teresa and her loving memory.

Visitation 3:00 - 4:30

Service 4:30 - 5:15

Eat-in 5:15 - 6:15

In lieu of flowers, Memorials or donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Alzheimer's Association.

A limb has fallen from our family tree that says grieve not for me; remember the best time, the laughter, and songs but most of all the good life I lived when I was strong.