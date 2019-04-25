MADISON/PORT WASHINGTON-Teresa Lynn"Teri" Gosewehr, age 61, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

She was born on Aug. 22, 1957, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Calvin and Muriel (Sikkink) Ford. Teri graduated from Port Washington High School in 1975 and later moved to Madison where she worked as a court reporter for many years. She loved gardening, reading, and was an avid Packers fan.

Teri was kind-hearted, generous, and caring. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandson. She will be greatly missed by so many.

Teri is survived by her children, Gregory Gosewehr, Stephanie (Justin) Urban and Matthew Gosewehr; grandson, Jameson Urban; her mother, Muriel Ford; sisters, Debra Ford, Lori (Gary) Lanser, Patti (Dale) Rismeyer and Stacy (Scott) Zwicker; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Calvin; and her beloved cat, Kitty Angel.

A Celebration of life will be held at THE EAST SIDE CLUB OF MADISON, 3735 Monona Drive, Madison, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dane County Humane Society in memory of Teri.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



