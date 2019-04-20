Terence M. Joyce, age 79, of Brooklyn, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wis. He was born Nov. 10, 1939, in Huron, Wis., the son of James and Helen (Hoehn) Joyce. He married Patricia A. Harrison on July 1, 1961 in Madison.

Terence was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and traveling. He also loved woodworking, reading and bowling. Terence worked at UW as a cook trainee, Foamalum, and held many positions at Wisco Ind. for many years where he later retired. His greatest joy was his six granddaughters.

Terence is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann (Harrison); three sons, Lee (Cindy) of Oregon, Richard of Brooklyn and Patrick (Lisa) of Oregon; six grandchildren, Claire, Grace, Alexis, Allison, Quinlyn and Olivia; and siblings, Katherine Rada of Chippewa Falls, Eileen Macedo of San Diego, Richard of Burlington, Jeanette Kuechenmeister of West Allis, Denis of Medora, North Dakota, Rita Dexter of Burlington, and Jerome of Madison.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings; Robert Joyce, Virginia Nielsen, Patricia Faschingbauer; and Thomas Joyce.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at HOLY MOTHER OF CONSOLATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 651 N. Main St., Oregon at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019. Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at church from 9 a.m. until the time of the mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Terence's name to the American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org/.