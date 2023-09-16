Tedd D. Cash, aged 85 of Waunakee WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Homestead Living Memory Care, his residence for the past eleven months. Tedd was born January 19, 1938, to Hollie and Bessie Cash in Connersville, IN. He grew up in the small town of Liberty, IN, graduated from Short High School in 1956 and joined the Air Force. He was stationed in Clovis, NM and served part of his four years in Adana, Turkey.
He married Pat Schocke and fathered a son, Michael, during his years in the service, then returned to Indiana where he worked at various jobs and took vocational courses to prepare him for his life’s work as a tool-and-die maker. In 1968 he took the plunge from a stable position at P.R. Mallory & Co. Inc., Indianapolis, to establish his own small firm, Cash Manufacturing Co., making hardware parts for muzzleloading rifles, based in Morristown, IN.
He met the love of his life in 1977 and moved his business to Waunakee, WI, where he and the company prospered and became known throughout the muzzleloading world. Tedd was a gentle and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He is survived by his wife Barb, sons Michael (April), Jamie (Jeannine), and daughters Melody (Dan Tollefson), Kathleen (Chad Teubert); brother Samuel (Carolyn) IN, sister Fredrica (Douglas Kirk) FL, and sister Cathy (Lyle Hofer) IN, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Grandchildren are Marcus Cash (Carla), Lena (Sean Templin), LuJuan (Carlton Jones), Chelsie (Bruce Conant), Jonathan Alexander, Raegan Alexander, Kylie Matherne, Brynn Cash, Brennan Cash and Lily Cash, several great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Larry Cash, Larry’s wife Joy and their children, Shawn and Angie.
The family would like to thank the entire dedicated, loving staff at Homestead Living, the caring, committed people at Agrace Hospice, and Pastors Glen Reichelderfer and Ben Ehrets for their prayers and support. Tedd’s Alzheimer’s journey was a bad, bumpy ride, but he is whole and peaceful at last.
A Memorial service will be held on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church, 5763 County Hwy Q, Waunakee WI. Visitation begins at 9:30 AM, service begins at 11:00.