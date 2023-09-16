Tedd D. Cash

Tedd D. Cash, aged 85 of Waunakee WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Homestead Living Memory Care, his residence for the past eleven months.  Tedd was born January 19, 1938, to Hollie and Bessie Cash in Connersville, IN.  He grew up in the small town of Liberty, IN, graduated from Short High School in 1956 and joined the Air Force.  He was stationed in Clovis, NM and served part of his four years in Adana, Turkey.

He married Pat Schocke and fathered a son, Michael, during his years in the service, then returned to Indiana where he worked at various jobs and took vocational courses to prepare him for his life’s work as a tool-and-die maker. In 1968 he took the plunge from a stable position at P.R. Mallory & Co. Inc., Indianapolis, to establish his own small firm, Cash Manufacturing Co., making hardware parts for muzzleloading rifles, based in Morristown, IN. 