Ted R. Teutschmann, age 63 of Shullsburg, WI passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at UW-Hospital in Madison, WI. surrounded by family.

He was born September 30, 1955 in Hazel Green, WI the son of Freddie "Fritz" Teutschmann and Violet A. Green. Ted was born and raised in Shullsburg where he graduated from Shullsburg High School.

Ted spent his life with his love, Cynthia Teutschmann. They have been together since 1977 and were united in marriage at St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Shullsburg. As an adult, Ted received his culinary degree from Southwest Technical College in Fennimore, WI where he graduated with honors.

Ted was survived by his wife Cindy at home; his mother: Vidie (James) McGillivray of Cuba City, WI; his step-mother: Mary Louise Teutschmann of Darlington; his children: Mindi Okon of LeRoy, WI, Crystal (Kyle Sauk) Teutschmann of Sun Prairie, WI, Teddy and Jacob Teutschmann both of Shullsburg and two grandchildren that he absolutely adored: Kayden Teutschman and Jaxson Okon. He is further survived by his brothers: Michael (Doris) Teutschmann of Shullsburg, and Larry (Rose) Teutschmann of Platteville, WI; his sisters: Pat (Kenny) Gratz of Monroe, WI, Tina (Joel) Ames of Lancaster, WI, Tari Webber of Independence, IA, and Tami Bailey of Cuba City, WI; 9 step brothers and sisters; his father-in-law: Gene (Peggy Rowley) Logan and a special friend: Mike "Moby" O'Brien of Darlington. He was preceded in death by his father in 2010; and a sister: Sharon Kast on August 30, 2019; mother-in-law: Shirley and a brother-in-law: Mike.

Ted was a true NASCAR fan and enjoyed hunting, gardening, canning, cooking, and was known for his homemade wine that everyone looked forward to tasting. He cherished his family and the memories they shared more than anything else in the world. Ted had an infectious smile and always knew how to make anyone laugh. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.

A Celebration of Ted's Life will be held Saturday, September 29, 2019 starting at noon at The Burg (134 W. Water St., Shullsburg).

The Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Ted's name.

