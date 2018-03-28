Tamara Sue Phillips

Tamara Phillips, age 48, of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at her home.

A Memorial Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oxford, WI with Pastor Larry Shepard officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.

Tammy was born August 8, 1969 in Madison, Wisconsin, the daughter of Linda Phillips. She loved the warmth of Florida, even in the summer. She was a city girl, but loved returning to the country.

Tammy is survived by her parents, Jim and Linda Phillips of Grand Marsh, WI, as well as her aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, James and Ruth Baljo.