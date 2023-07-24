VERONA/STOUGHTON – Tadeusz Jaroszczyk, age 84, duty ended on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Tad was born on December 10, 1938 in Grezow, Poland to Alekasander and Zofia(Trojanek) Jaroszczyk. His first few years of his life were spent hiding in the wooded area during the Second World War. Early in life he resigned to a military lifestyle, joining the Polish Army which led him to the Military Academy (WAT) in Warsaw. Tad received a PhD in mechanical engineering and later taught at WAT. Tad met the love of his life Dorota Pieczara on a Tuesday in 1960 and was married three days later. Looking for better prospects, he and his family relocated to the United States in 1981. The language barrier motivated him to master the English language which allowed him to start his career at Nelson Industries, later Cummins, as an expert in air filtration. Later in life, Tad filed and held multiple patents in air filtration and was a known international speaker.
Tad enjoyed spending time outside, was an avid reader, loved political debates with anyone willing partake, classical music, watching history documentaries, hiking, and traveling. He was generous beyond measure and would do anything to support his family.
Tad is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dorota; son, Tomasz (Lisa Littel); grandchildren, Malina, Leo, and Victoria Price; and brother, Stefan (Elzbieta). He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Tad is preceded in death by his children, Malgorzata and Jaroslaw; and siblings, Alekasander, Stasiek, and Andrzej.