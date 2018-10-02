WAUNAKEE-Sylvia Maria Nelson, age 92, of Waunakee, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, at Casa de Oakes in Reedsburg.

She was born on May 9, 1926, in Entau, Germany, the daughter of Xavier and Maria (Fischer) Scheubeck. Sylvia married Leonard Nelson in September of 1948. She worked as a food service baker for the Madison School District for over 22 years.

Sylvia is survived by her daughter, Linda Maria (Brian) Reichert; three grandchildren, Rebecca (Jason) Meyer, Matthew Reichert, and Patrick (Kaeli) Reichert; and four great-grandchildren, Riley Meyer, Logan Meyer, Dylan Reichert, and Parker Reichert.

Private family services will be held. Memorials may be gifted in Sylvia’s name to Agrace HospiceCare.

Special tribute from Sylvia's Great-Grandson:

Today my great grandma passed away peacefully in her sleep. And now she’s with god up in heaven looking down at us with a smile on her face making sure that we are happy and peaceful. The best memory’s I had with her was when she went to my favorite restaurant called Biaggi‘s and when she said she liked my shorts also when we brought her flowers and she really liked it. I remember the last time I saw her and this lady said that she was close to dying I felt so sad knowing that this would be the last time I got to see her before god takes her to a better place In heaven. I new something was going to happen when my grandma called my mom and said that great grandma passed away in her sleep then I started to cry and by the way we just left my grandmas house that is Battling throat cancer.



Your Mother Is Always With You



Your mother is always with you…

She’s the whisper of the leaves

as you walk down the street.

She’s the smell of bleach in

your freshly laundered socks.

She’s the cool hand on your

brow when you’re not well.

Your mother lives inside

your laugher. She’s crystallized

in every tear drop..

She’s the place you came from,

your first home.. She’s the map you

follow with every step that you take.

She’s your first love and your first heart

break… and nothing on earth can separate you.

Not time, Not space…

Not even death…

will ever separate you

from your mother…

You carry her inside of you…

- Unknown Author