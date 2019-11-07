Sylvia M. Robertson

Sylvia Marie (Blue) Robertson died Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

Born September 18, 1931 in LeMars, Iowa to Arthur and Mary (Wallace) Blue, she is survived by her loving children, Sara Ben-Ami and Janet (Mark Blavat) Robertson; grandchildren, Ora (Peleg) Lotan and David Ben-Ami; great grandson Ziv Lotan; siblings Margaret Blue, Helen (William) Holder, and Kathryn Blue; and other kin. Her two brothers, John and Richard Blue predeceased her.

Sylvia worked as a medical microbiologist for the Wisconsin Animal Health Lab, as a lab technician at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and at UW-Madison, and as a sales rep for Lands' End. She loved cats and volunteering, giving her time to many organizations.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Rd., Madison. Family will greet friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial donations may be made to the Dane County Humane Society, Audubon, the International Crane Foundation, Olbrich Gardens, Agrace HospiceCare, or Wisconsin Public Television.

