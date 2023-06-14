Sylvia Emma Mueller

Madison – Sylvia E. Mueller, age 89, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. She was born in Middleton, Wisconsin on December 23, 1933, the daughter of John and Frances (Theisen) Morschauser. Sylvia was married to William D. Mueller on September 11, 1954, at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church. She worked at Dean Health in the pediatrics department as a nursing assistant for many years. She especially enjoyed her time working with Dr. Torstenson and Dr. Dvorak. Sylvia had a love of gardening. She had a large garden where she would grow raspberries, rhubarb, asparagus, and lots of tomatoes.

Sylvia is survived by her three children, Sharon (Jerry) Svetlik, Wayne (Laurie) Mueller, and Lynne (Brian Holten) Mueller; grandchildren, Jennifer Svetlik, Jon Svetlik, Robert Mueller, Kelsey Mueller, Madolyn Holten, Jacquelyn Holten, Ariel Holten, and Trevor Holten; her sister, Rose Skogman; and her sister-in-law, Irene Morschauser; and many nieces and nephews.

