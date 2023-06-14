Sylvia Emma Mueller

Madison – Sylvia E. Mueller, age 89, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. She was born in Middleton, Wisconsin on December 23, 1933, the daughter of John and Frances (Theisen) Morschauser. Sylvia was married to William D. Mueller on September 11, 1954, at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church. She worked at Dean Health in the pediatrics department as a nursing assistant for many years. She especially enjoyed her time working with Dr. Torstenson and Dr. Dvorak. Sylvia had a love of gardening. She had a large garden where she would grow raspberries, rhubarb, asparagus, and lots of tomatoes.
Sylvia is survived by her three children, Sharon (Jerry) Svetlik, Wayne (Laurie) Mueller, and Lynne (Brian Holten) Mueller; grandchildren, Jennifer Svetlik, Jon Svetlik, Robert Mueller, Kelsey Mueller, Madolyn Holten, Jacquelyn Holten, Ariel Holten, and Trevor Holten; her sister, Rose Skogman; and her sister-in-law, Irene Morschauser; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William; her parents, John and Frances; her brothers, Art (Gertrude) Morschauser, John Morschauser, and Virgil (Cheryl) Morschauser; and her sisters, Mary (Francis) Koch, and Clara Mae (Herb) Feuling.
The family would like to thank Sylvia’s wonderful neighbors, Mary and Louise, for all their care of Sylvia over the last few years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00am on June 23, 2023, at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N Sherman Ave, Madison, with Fr. Gabriel Lopez-Betanzos presiding. A visitation will take place at the church from 10:00am until the time of Mass. Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N Sherman Ave
608-249-8257
