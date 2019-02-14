Monroe, WI - It is with great sadness that we said “Goodbye” to our Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother.

Sylvia Ann Mahlkuch passed away at the age of 98 on February 12, 2019 with her family by her side. The former Sylvia Ann Schilt was born February 6, 1921 at her childhood farm outside of Belleville to her Swiss immigrant parents.

Sylvia attended a one room schoolhouse for 8 years walking 3 miles to school each day with her brother and sisters. She was a very smart and capable lady in spite of the fact that she never had the opportunity to attend high school or college.

She married Ralph F. Mahlkuch on November 21, 1943 at First United Church of Christ in Belleville. Together they had a wonderful life farming on their farm in the Town of Sylvester until retiring December 1, 1970.

Being children of the great Depression, they knew how to work hard, enjoy good humor and the companionship of each other and with numerous friends and family. Sylvia was an active member of the United Methodist Church, Moose Lodge, Knights of Pythias, Monroe Garden Club, Green County Homemakers 75+ years, and the best passion of her life was from her afternoon and evening card clubs.

Sylvia has left this world to be with her Lord and joins husband Ralph, her parents John and Bertha Schilt along with sisters Edna (Alfred) Mellenberger, Alice (Leland) Strommen and a brother John Schilt, plus several family members and friends.

She leaves behind a sister Gladys (Evan) Keister, immediate family members, Richard (Judy) Mahlkuch, Christine (Andrew) Romagna, Heidi (Jim) Wick and Roger (Colleen) Mahlkuch, Jen Gilbertson, and Katee (Michael) Dupont. The great-grandchildren Sam and Cal Gilbertson, Drew and MaryAnn Romagna, Macquire Dupont and Colton Wick.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the Monroe United

Methodist Church, 2227 Fourth St., Monroe, WI with Pastor Randy Booth officiating.

A gathering will precede the memorial service from 1:00 p.m. until time of services on Sunday at the church.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

An online memorial with guestbook is available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

