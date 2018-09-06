MOUNT HOREB-Sylvester Joseph Sutter, age 87, of Mount Horeb, entered eternal life on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, at home surrounded by his wife and family.

He was born on Jan. 2, 1931, to Albert and Bertha (Haag) Sutter at home in the town of Perry. He graduated from Mount Horeb High School Class of 1949.

Sylvester then proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War on a battleship. After four years in the Navy he returned to farming.

On June 12, 1956, Sylvester married the love of his life, Louise Greenheck, at Sacred Heart Church in Lone Rock, Wis. They celebrated 62 years of marriage this year. Together they farmed in Springdale for 60 years and raised their family on the farm. Sylvester loved his family dearly and they could always count on him for anything. He was a man of great faith and was a member of St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church in Madison. He enjoyed traveling with Louise in the U.S. and Europe, Switzerland, Australia and New Zealand. He was proud and humbled to be able to make a trip with the Badger Honor Flight to Washington D.C. to visit the war memorials.



Sylvester is survived by his wife, Louise; sons, Timothy (Kendra), William (Margret), Albert (Pamela) and Andrew (Nancy), all of Mt. Horeb; daughters, Mary (Dave) Russell of LaFarge, Patricia (Jeffrey) Mercer of Stizer and Hope ( Darin) Connor of Mt. Horeb; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Sutter of Verona; ten grandchildren, Paul (Jen) Sutter, Allison Alba, Matt Sutter, Morgan and Marissa Sutter, Alyssa Lokken, Leeta Russell, Gracie Mercer and Alex and Ayden Sutter; step-grandchildren, Robin (Kelly) Cairns, Nolan Baker, Tom (Sara) Baker, Zac Gonzales and Zac Connor; great grandchildren, Colin and Shawn, Avery and Lina; step-great grandchildren, Cameron, Finagan, Aja, Wren and Allie; brothers, LaVerne (Agnes) Sutter and Russell (Lynne) Sutter; sisters, Antionette (Jim) Adams, Marlene (Richard) Acker, Rose Mary Miller, Cecilla (William) Walsh and Pauline (Lou) Tvedt; sisters-in-law, Marge Sutter, Rosemary Sutter, Nancy Greenheck, Lorraine (Robert) Westphal and Agnes (LaVerne) Sutter; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Bertha Sutter; parents-in-law, Cornelius and Mary Greenheck; son, Kenneth John; grandson, Agustus Mercer; brothers, Joseph and Dennis; brothers-in-law, Ken Miller, John Greenheck, Albert (Ann) Greenheck, Corneal (Ruth) Greenheck, Jerome Greenheck and Robert Greenheck; sisters-in-law, Bernice (Norbert) Pulvermacher, Mary (Anthony) Schwarz and Pauline (John) Lins.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. MARIA GORETTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison, WI 53711, on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, at 11:00 am, with Father Robert Evenson presiding. Burial will be held at Calvary/St. Ignatius Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Gunderson-Camacho Mt. Horeb Funeral Home from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made out to the family of Sylvester to be designated at a later date.

The family would like to thank the Agrace HospiceCare for their loving caring help during Sylvester's illness.

