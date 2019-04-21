A loving man and devoted father, Sylvester A. “Pete” Peterson, age 90, of McFarland, was taken by the good Lord on Good Friday, April 19, 2019, after a brief illness at Meriter Hospital. He was born on July 23, 1928, in Rio, the son of Alvin and Carrie (Olson) Peterson. He married Loretta Shields on Sept. 3, 1963 in Madison. She preceded him in death in 2011. Pete worked as a supervisor for Oscar Mayer Food, Inc., for 39 years, retiring in 1989. He donated 26 gallons of blood through the Red Cross throughout his lifetime. Pete was a volunteer extraordinaire, working with various groups including the Second Harvest Food Pantry (the REDI group), at Red Cross blood drives, with a group who restored wheelchairs for the needy and for Oscar Mayer Christmas parties. He was a member of the Madison Elk's Lodge #410 and the NRA. He was a proud registered member of the Republican party. Pete enjoyed gardening, his dog Casey and was very proud of his Norwegian heritage. His favorite past times were playing Euchre at the Esquire Club and cheering on the Packers, Brewers and Badgers. What he loved most was spending time with his family. Pete is survived by sons, Allen "Pete" (Sharon), Richard "Dick" (Roxanne) and Steven (Iris) Peterson; daughter, Carrie (Mike) Shinstine; seven grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, John, Alvin Jr., Clinton and Donald Peterson; and sister, Doris Peterson. A Funeral Service will be held at MCFARLAND LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5529 Marsh Rd., McFarland, at 12 Noon, on Wednesday April 24, 2019 with Rev. Timothy Dean presiding. A luncheon will follow services at the church. Entombment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park for family. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Agrace HospiceCare or the McFarland Lutheran Church. The family wishes to thank the 6th floor doctors and nurses at Meriter Hospital, especially Kristin and Shannon, for all of their wonderful care and support given to Pete. Pete thoroughly enjoyed happy hour(s) with his friends, especially at the 5100 Club. Cheers to you “Big Papa Pete!” Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.