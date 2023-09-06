Suzanne Thomas

MIDDLETON- Suzanne Thomas, age 85, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. She was born on April 24, 1938, in Scarsdale, N.Y., the daughter of John R. and Selma (Fraas) Wood.

Suzanne was a graduate of Northwestern University and obtained her master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin in Madison.  She taught English in the public schools and was most recently a sixth-grade English teacher at Mount Horeb Middle School.