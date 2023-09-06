MIDDLETON- Suzanne Thomas, age 85, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. She was born on April 24, 1938, in Scarsdale, N.Y., the daughter of John R. and Selma (Fraas) Wood.
Suzanne was a graduate of Northwestern University and obtained her master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin in Madison. She taught English in the public schools and was most recently a sixth-grade English teacher at Mount Horeb Middle School.
Suzanne enjoyed golfing, cross-stitching, and Badgers and Packers football. She enjoyed watching news programs and the Weather Channel with her husband, Arthur. She was also an avid card player and especially enjoyed bridge and cribbage. She had a heart of gold and touched everyone she met with her kindness and warmth. Her thoughtfulness and generosity knew no bounds. She will be greatly missed!
Suzanne is survived by her husband, Arthur; children, Roger (Pam) Van Dusen, Diana Van Dusen and Sheryl (Jeff) Thompson; daughter-in-law, Susie Thomas; grandchildren, Ryan Van Dusen (Arizona), Christie Van Dusen (Arizona), Matthew Hippe (Arizona), Morgan Krantz (Wisconsin), Kenton Blaschka (Texas), Grant Blaschka (Wisconsin), Kira Blaschka (Wisconsin), Jordyn (Garrett) Wageman (North Carolina), Brady Thomas (Wisconsin), Alexis Thomas (North Carolina) and Chandon Thomas (Texas); and sister, Valerie Ashenfelter (North Carolina). She is survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John R. Wood and Selma Fraas Wood; sister, Marilyn Cooper (Pennsylvania); and stepson, James Thomas.
Suzanne was a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Middleton.
A service will be held at ST. LUKE’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7337 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Family and friends who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may visit Suzanne’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 1 p.m. on Monday. A reception will follow at the Wood Creek Community Room.