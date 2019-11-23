Suzanne B. Clark

Suzanne (Sue, Suzie) Baker Clark passed away at Agrace Hospice in Madison on November 18, 2019 with her daughter, son, sister and brother-in-law at her side.

Sue was born on July 12, 1930 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin to Hazel Wood and Vilas William Baker. She attended Lawrence University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, graduating in 1953 with a degree in physical therapy. Prior to the discovery of the Salk polio vaccine, she practiced at the Evanston Hospital treating adult and youth victims of this terrible disease. In 1971 she became a certified braillist by the Library of Congress, and she and three others formed Volunteer Braillist, Inc., a not-for-profit organization in Madison to produce braille for the blind.

In those days before digital, her kids remember her typing out book after book for children and students on her 7-key braille typewriter. We are proud that she helped many blind people experience the joy of reading.

Church was an anchor for Sue. For 60 years she was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church and especially enjoyed the various Women's Group Meetings. She loved church and sharing life through fellowship. Another favorite church of hers was at Camp Cleghorn, where she attended in summer and always greeted and visited with everyone she could.

For many years Sue was active in a knitting group. She made beautiful sweaters that we treasure to this day. Sue also had impeccable taste, and was a real lady. She always made you feel special.

Sue was in her element at the Lake. She seemed to know everyone, and everyone seemed to know her. Camp Cleghorn was a peaceful place for her. She would sit in "her" chair facing the lake, with her leg propped up on the window, and just gaze. You could also find Sue most summer days hanging out on her pontoon boat and swimming at the swim dock. Sue loved spending time with her grandkids (and anyone else's kids), and enjoyed showering them with love and affection. She enjoyed sharing activities with them including symphonies and theatre with her granddaughter Sam.

"Red Hot Sue" said YES to Kenneth K. Clark in 1953 and enjoyed 61 years of marriage; Ken passed away in 2014. Survivors include her daughter Chrisanne C. (Terrance G.) Lichtenwald, son K. Bill (Carol Joy) Clark, granddaughter Samantha Lichtenwald, grandsons Cairn K. (Laura Danae) and Seth W. (Lauren Elizabeth) Clark, sister Nancy B. (Robert D.) Woodburn, and many nieces and nephews. Sue is also survived by her very best, life-long friend, Sandy Porter. She loved and was loved by all her family and by those who knew her long or briefly.

Sue will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, friend and wife. She will be interred at a later date next to Ken in Wisconsin Rapids at a private gathering. Memorials may be made to: Covenant Presbyterian Church, 326 S. Segoe Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53705, or The Camp Cleghorn Chapel, c/o Sue Hackbarth, E1056-Camp Road, Waupaca, WI 54981.