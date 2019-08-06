MADISON–Susanne Thielke, age 75, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Madison Pointe Senior Care.

She was born on April 1, 1944, in Idaho, the daughter of Dr. Charles and Marjorie (Schwenn) Thielke. Susanne graduated from Madison West High School in 1963. She was a devoted member of Midvale Community Lutheran Church, and she was an avid Milwaukee Brewers, Braves and Packers fan.



Susanne is survived by her brother, Stephen (Cynthia) Thielke; sister, Marilyn (Jon) Betlach; aunts, Edith Fisher and Dolores Schwenn; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.



Funeral services will be held at MIDVALE COMMUNITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4329 Tokay Blvd., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, with the Reverend Katie Baardseth presiding. Burial will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at church from 10 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church or to a charity of your choice.

