Susanna H. Gulishyan

Our beloved Susanna Gulishyan, age 90, passed away on May 12th, 2023. She was born on May 25th, 1932, in Tuapse, Russia. In 1937, she moved with her family to Gyumri, Armenia where she met and married Rafael Kurginyan. They had two daughters, Valentina and Mariam.
In 2007, she immigrated to the U.S., joining her daughters and their families, and became a naturalized citizen in 2013.
Susanna was a kind and giving person, loving sister, great mother, dear grandmother and will be greatly missed by many. Susanna will be watching us from heaven for an eternity. Susanna loved to jam on guitar with her friends and family and she’ll be remembered for her beautiful voice and legendary performances. She always was eager to learn English and did not hesitate to share a greeting or two with her friends and family. Despite health issues in recent years, she remained upbeat & and happy.
Susanna is survived by her sister, Meri Gulishyan, Yerevan, Armenia, her brother, Sergey Gulishyan, in Gyumri, Armenia, daughters Mariam Harutunian (Sam) and Valentina Mkrtchyan (Ashot) in Madison, WI, grandsons Michael Harutunian (Ruzanna) in New York, NY, Gary Harutunian (Liz) in Verona, WI, and Hayk Mkrtchyan (Milena) in Chicago, IL, her five cherished great grandchildren, and her niece, Mariam Gulishyan (Levon) in Strasburg, France. She was preceded in death by husband, Rafael, her parents, Gulishyan Hunan and Victoria, her sister, Sonya, and brothers Dmitri and Henrik.
Private memorial services will be held on Friday, May 19th and celebration of her life on Saturday, May 20 at Harutunian family Residence at 327 Sunshine Lane, Verona, WI 53593, from 2:00pm to 6:00pm.
“Of all the gifts in life, however great or small, to have you as our mom was the greatest gift of all”