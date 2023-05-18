Susanna H. Gulishyan

Our beloved Susanna Gulishyan, age 90, passed away on May 12th, 2023. She was born on May 25th, 1932, in Tuapse, Russia. In 1937, she moved with her family to Gyumri, Armenia where she met and married Rafael Kurginyan. They had two daughters, Valentina and Mariam.

In 2007, she immigrated to the U.S., joining her daughters and their families, and became a naturalized citizen in 2013.

