Susan Richardson Kiley

Susan Kay Kiley, age 72, of St. Paul, MN, formerly of Linden, WI passed on May 27, 2019 at Gracewood Senior Living Center in St. Paul MN.

Susan was born on May 8, 1947 in Dodgeville, WI to Guy and Helen (Roberts) Richardson. She was a beloved mother and lifelong care provider as a teacher and a Nursing home administrator for over 30 years. She had a strong belief in education and achieved degrees from both UW Platteville and the University of Minnesota. She served her country as a member of the national guard and volunteered her time to several organizations enhancing the lives of the elderly and disabled. In her free time, she enjoyed golfing and travel.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Helen Richardson and her brother, Gary Richardson.

Susan is survived by two sons, Sean Kiley of St. Paul, MN and Jim Kiley of Roseville, MN; a brother, Lyle (Denise) Richardson of Colona, IL as well as nieces, nephews and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the time of Memorial services at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home in Dodgeville, WI. Von C. Roberts, former ELCA Clergyman. Inurnment will be in the Linden Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the Linden United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com