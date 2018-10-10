Susan O'Rourke

MOUNT HOREB-Susan A. (Masche) O’Rourke, age 70, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at UW Hospital surrounded by family.

She was born on Aug. 1, 1948, in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Edward and Vitalis Masche. Susan had a highly successful career as an office manager for Educause where she was able to display her wonderful knack for organizing. She truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; spending time with family, chatting with friends, and going on adventures with her friend, Gail.

Susan’s talents were many; she was an avid reader, she loved to dance, she was an accomplished seamstress and she had an uncanny ability to connect with anyone. She was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She will be deeply missed.

Susan is survived by her three children, Jason Newel, Ernest Newel and Rebecca (Newel) Kozuszek.



