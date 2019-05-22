Waunakee- Susan Nielsen Miller, age 57, passed away on May 16, 2019 after a courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma.

She was born on August 26, 1961 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Jack and Diane Nielsen. She married Mark Miller on September 2, 1999 in Ashland, Wisconsin.



Sue earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Indiana University. She worked in Sales for many years at American Printing, CPM/Healthgrades, and Pharmacy OneSource. She loved to tend to her beautiful gardens and create exceptional pieces of art. She was devoted to her family and friends. A longtime volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County, Sue was always willing to help those in need. She was a founding member of Cooking Club of Madison, Wisconsin. Sue was an avid traveler and made many memories abroad with her family and friends. She loved to laugh and her smile always brightened the room.



Sue is survived by her husband Mark Miller; son, Alex Miller; parents, Jack and Diane Nielsen; brother, Bob Nielsen; sister, Karen Nielsen; nephew and niece; Cole and Mari Nielsen; her dearest of friends, Jeff Bryan and Jane Nass; and her loyal golden doodle, Tasha, who was always by her side providing warmth and comfort.



A celebration of Sue's life will be held from 12-3 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Cress Center, 6021 University Avenue, Madison, WI 53705. A light lunch will be served. Sue will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Natural Path Sanctuary in Verona.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to the U.W. Carbone Center at www.uwhealth.org or to The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at https://themmrf.org.



The family would like to thank Dr. Aric Hall and the staff at the U.W. Carbone Center for the love and care they provided to Sue and her family. The family would also like to thank Agrace HospiceCare for the care they provided. Please share a memory at www.CressFuneralService.com.



