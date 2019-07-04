Susan M. Lewandowski, 62, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center in Summit surrounded by her family.

She was born on November 21, 1956 at Waukesha Memorial Hospital, daughter of the late August and Marion (Schultz) Hokenson. She has resided in Fort Atkinson since 1990.

Sue worked for Pick ‘n Save in Fort Atkinson. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and loved ones. She enjoyed attending Generals and Brewers games.

Sue is survived by her Fiancé, Robert Hausen; daughter, Julie (Nate Colcord) Lewandowski; son, Joe Lewandowski; extended children, Charlie Hausen and Emily (Janine) Dagons; grandchildren, Jordan Colcord, B Hausen and Karter and Kenzie Dagons; sister Patricia (Bruce) Nero and brother, Mike (Gail) Hokenson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

